<p>New Delhi: Gold prices jumped by Rs 458 to scale an all-time high of Rs 1,10,047 per 10 grams in the domestic futures market on Tuesday, tracking a rally in the global trend where the precious metal hit fresh peaks amid weakness in the US dollar following disappointing labour market data.</p>.<p>Also, the most traded gold futures for October delivery increased Rs 482 or 0.44 per cent to hit a record peak of Rs 1,09,000 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).</p>.Gold prices storm past Rs 1.07 lakh per 10 gm on geopolitical tensions, worries over US economy.<p>"Gold hit a fresh all-time high, supported by mounting expectations of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts through year-end. Weak US jobs report last Friday led markets to price in three rate cuts this year, including a 25 basis-point cut at the Fed's policy meeting next week," Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.</p>.<p>In the overseas markets, Comex gold futures for December delivery rose to hit an all-time high of USD 3,694.75 per ounce. </p>