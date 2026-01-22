Menu
Gold, silver futures fall as investors book profits on higher level

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for February delivery declined by Rs 1,088, or 0.71 per cent, to Rs 1,51,774 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 11,996 lots.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 10:02 IST
Published 22 January 2026, 10:02 IST
