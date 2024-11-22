Home
Investors' kitty swells by Rs 7.32 lakh crore as markets skyrocket

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms surged Rs 7,32,144.04 crore to Rs 4,32,71,052.05 crore (USD 5.12 trillion).
22 November 2024

