<p>Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/owaisi">Asaduddin Owaisi</a> has urged the Indian government to strongly rebut what he described as a surprising claim by the Chinese government that Beijing had mediated between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.</p><p>Speaking in Hyderabad on Thursday, Owaisi demanded that the Modi government issue an official clarification and reassure the nation that no third-party interference in India’s bilateral matters will be accepted. “Everyone knows that China supplies nearly 81 per cent of Pakistan’s weapons and even provided real-time intelligence during Operation Sindoor,” he alleged.</p>.SIR nothing but 'backdoor NRC'; selective disenfranchisement based on religion: Asaduddin Owaisi.<p>In a social media post, Owaisi also noted that after the US President announced a ceasefire before India and claimed to have used trade sanctions to restore peace, China’s foreign minister has now made similar assertions. “This is an affront to India and must be firmly rebutted. Normalcy in ties with China cannot come at the cost of India’s honour or sovereignty,” he said.</p><p>Calling the Chinese minister’s statement surprising, Owaisi said the government must officially deny it and make India’s position clear. “On the one hand, China supplies 81 per cent of Pakistan’s arms and provides real-time intelligence during Operation Sindoor, and on the other, it claims to be a mediator. This is unacceptable and cannot be taken silently by our country,” he said.</p><p>“China wants to place India and Pakistan on the same footing and project itself as a regional superior in South Asia. Is this what the Modi government agreed to when the Prime Minister visited China?” Owaisi asked.</p><p>The AIMIM chief also announced that he would launch his campaign for the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra on January 3, beginning at Govandi in Mumbai. He plans to hold rallies and public meetings across several parts of the state.</p><p>On the Indore water contamination issue, Owaisi accused the BJP of focusing only on bulldozer action against Muslims instead of addressing basic civic needs. “They can’t even provide necessities such as clean drinking water, yet claim to be the Vishwaguru,” he said.</p><p>Referring to developments in Bangladesh following the death of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, Owaisi said India’s external affairs minister recently visited Dhaka and expressed hope that bilateral ties would not deteriorate further. “Bangladesh’s stability is crucial for India’s security, especially in the Northeast. This is a real test for the Modi government to restore the cordial ties we once shared,” Owaisi added.</p>