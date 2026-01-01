Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Owaisi calls for open rebuttal of China’s mediation claim by Modi govt

The AIMIM chief also announced that he would launch his campaign for the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra on January 3, beginning at Govandi in Mumbai.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 12:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 12:33 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsTelanganaAsaduddin OwaisiAIMIMOperation Sindoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us