Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Macroeconomic data, Q2 earnings, FIIs trading activity to guide markets this week: Analysts

Equity markets would remain closed on Friday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 05:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 05:43 IST
Business NewsShare MarketMarketsFIIstrading

Follow us on :

Follow Us