Markets decline in initial trade amid soaring inflation, foreign fund exodus

The BSE benchmark Sensex declined 239.69 points to 78,435.49 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went down 103.15 points to 23,780.30.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 04:08 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 04:08 IST
