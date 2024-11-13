Markets decline in initial trade amid soaring inflation, foreign fund exodus

<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Wednesday amid retail inflation soaring to a 14-month high of 6.21 per cent in October and unabated foreign fund outflows.</p><p>Muted quarterly earnings and weak trends in global markets were also the spoilsport for the markets, traders said.</p><p>The BSE benchmark Sensex declined 239.69 points to 78,435.49 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went down 103.15 points to 23,780.30.</p><p>From the 30-share Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Nestle, and ITC were the biggest laggards.</p><p>Titan, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and NTPC were among the gainers.</p><p>Retail inflation breached the Reserve Bank's upper tolerance level, soaring to a 14-month high of 6.21 per cent in October mainly on account of rising food prices.</p>.Rupee falls 1 paisa to all-time low of 84.40 against US dollar in early trade. <p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 3,024.31 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.</p><p>In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.</p><p>The US markets ended in the negative territory on Tuesday.</p><p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.35 per cent to $72.14 a barrel. The BSE benchmark tumbled 820.97 points or 1.03 per cent to settle at 78,675.18 on Tuesday. The Nifty tanked 257.85 points or 1.07 per cent to 23,883.45.</p>