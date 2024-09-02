Markets’ sustained bull run to continue on strong macros

The MSCI India index underwent a reshuffle on the last day of August, with an anticipated net passive FII inflow of $4-4.5 billion. Seven stocks, including Dixon Tech, Vodafone Idea, and Oil India, got added to the index. Bandhan Bank got excluded, resulting in an outflow of $117 million. Ambuja Cements saw two-way flows, with capital coming in from the FTSE index and exiting from the MSCI index. FTSE announced its rejig following Gautam Adani's sale of a 2.75 per cent stake in Ambuja Cements.