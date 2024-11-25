Mcap of 8 of top-10 most-valued domestic firms jumps Rs 1.55 lakh cr; HDFC Bank, TCS sparkle

<p>New Delhi: Eight of the top-10 most valued domestic firms together added Rs 1,55,603.45 crore in market valuation last week, with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hdfc-bank">HDFC Bank</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tata-consultancy-services">Tata Consultancy Services</a> emerging as the biggest gainers, in tandem with firm trend in equities.</p>.<p>Last week, the BSE benchmark zoomed 1,536.8 points, or 1.98 per cent, and the Nifty climbed 374.55 points, or 1.59 per cent.</p>.<p>The BSE benchmark Sensex jumped 1,961.32 points, or 2.54 per cent, to settle at 79,117.11 on Friday. The NSE Nifty soared 557.35 points or, 2.39 per cent, to 23,907.25.</p>.<p>From the top-10 pack, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/reliance-industries">Reliance Industries</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lic">Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)</a> were the laggards.</p>.Gautam Adani is breaking a lucrative bond trade.<p>The market valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 40,392.91 crore to Rs 13,34,418.14 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.</p>.<p>Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 36,036.15 crore to Rs 15,36,149.51 crore in its valuation.</p>.<p>The valuation of ICICI Bank soared Rs 16,266.54 crore to Rs 9,01,866.22 crore and that of Infosys surged Rs 16,189.33 crore to Rs 7,90,151.83 crore.</p>.<p>The market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 13,239.95 crore to Rs 5,74,569.05 crore and that of ITC zoomed Rs 11,508.91 crore to Rs 5,94,272.93 crore.</p>.Sensex jumps to 80,407 in early trade; Nifty surges to 24,312.50.<p>Bharti Airtel's mcap went up Rs 11,260.11 crore to Rs 8,94,068.84 crore and that of State Bank of India rallied Rs 10,709.55 crore to Rs 7,28,293.62 crore.</p>.<p>However, the valuation of LIC declined Rs 11,954.24 crore to Rs 5,62,545.30 crore.</p>.<p>The mcap of Reliance Industries dipped Rs 2,368.16 crore to Rs 17,13,130.75 crore.</p>.<p>Reliance Industries remained the most valued domestic firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, State Bank of India, ITC, Hindustan Unilever and LIC.</p>