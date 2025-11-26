Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee ends almost flat at 89.23 against US dollar

Foreign fund outflows and concerns over geopolitical developments sapped risk appetite in the market, pushing investors towards safe-haven assets, forex traders said.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 10:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 10:51 IST
Business NewsRupeeUS dollarForexMarkets

Follow us on :

Follow Us