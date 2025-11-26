Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex jumps 1,022.50 points; Nifty inches near record high on US fed rate cut hopes

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,022.50 points or 1.21% to settle at 85,609.51. During the day, it surged 1,057.18 points or 1.24% to 85,644.19.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 10:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 10:55 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us