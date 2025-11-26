<p>New Delhi: The CBI has arrested Abul Hossen Molla alias Duronto, who was wanted in connection with the alleged attack on an Enforcement Directorate team at Sandeshkhali in West Bengal on January 5 last year, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>A mob attacked the ED team when it went to Sandeshkhali to raid the residence of suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shahjahan Sheikh in an alleged ration distribution scam, they said.</p>.CBI team revisits Sandeshkhali to gather more evidence in ED attack case.<p>The agency arrested Molla, who did not join the probe in spite of repeated notices and a non-bailable warrant issued by a local court, at around 8 pm on Tuesday from South 24 Parganas district, they sad.</p>.<p>The CBI alleged that Molla was a key accused who led the attack on the ED officials in January 2024.</p>.<p>On March 5, 2024, the Calcutta High Court transferred the probe into the matter from the West Bengal Police to the CBI.</p>