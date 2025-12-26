<p>Mumbai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-rupee">rupee </a>depreciated 15 paise to close at 89.86 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, tracking a negative trend in domestic equities and foreign fund outflows.</p>.<p>Forex traders said a recovery in crude oil prices, significant dollar demand from importers, and risk-off sentiment amid trade deal uncertainties further dented investor sentiment.</p>.<p>At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 89.84 against the US dollar, then touched an intra-day low of 89.94, registering a 23-paise loss from its previous close.</p>.<p>At the end of the trading session on Friday, the rupee pared some of its losses and was quoted at 89.86 (provisional), down 15 paise from its previous close.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day lower by eight paise at 89.71 against the US dollar.</p>.<p>Forex and equity markets were closed on Thursday for Christmas.</p>.<p>Forex traders said the USD/INR pair is trading under pressure due to multiple factors, including a shift toward risk aversion, driven by persistent capital withdrawals from foreign investors ahead of the holiday break, alongside heightened greenback demand from importers.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.10 per cent higher at 98.07.</p>.<p>Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.26 per cent higher at $62.41 per barrel in futures trade.</p>.<p>On the domestic equity market front, Sensex dropped 367.25 points to settle at 85,041.45, while the Nifty declined 99.80 points to 26,042.30.</p>.<p>Foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 1,721.26 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. </p>