Rupee falls 15 paise to close at 89.86 against US dollar

Forex traders said a recovery in crude oil prices, significant dollar demand from importers, and risk-off sentiment amid trade deal uncertainties further dented investor sentiment.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 10:49 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 10:49 IST
