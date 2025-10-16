Menu
Rupee rises 40 paise to 87.68 against US dollar in early trade

Forex traders said other supportive factors like positive domestic equities, lower crude oil prices and renewed foreign fund inflows also boosted investor sentiments.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 05:41 IST
Published 16 October 2025, 05:41 IST
