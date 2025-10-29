Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee trades in narrow range against US dollar in early trade

On Tuesday, the rupee depreciated by 10 paise to close at 88.29 against the US dollar.
Last Updated : 29 October 2025, 04:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2025, 04:46 IST
Business NewsRupeeMarketsdollarINRUSD

Follow us on :

Follow Us