Sensex climbed 193.43 points to 72,279.06 in early trade on Monday.

Nifty went up 51.15 points to 21,904.95.

On Friday, benchmark equity indices bounced back sharply, with the Nifty hitting its lifetime peak in intra-day trade, tracking a rally in global markets along with buying in Reliance Industries, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services.

More to follow...