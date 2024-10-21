Sensex jumps 545.27 points in early trade; Nifty climbs 124.25 points

<p>Sensex on Monday jumped 545.27 points to 81,770.02 in early trade while Nifty climbed 124.25 points to 24,978.30.</p><p>Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back on Friday after three days of fall, led by heavy buying in bank stocks and firm global market trends.</p><p>Recovering from its early lows, the BSE Sensex climbed 218.14 points or 0.27 per cent to settle at 81,224.75.</p><p>The NSE Nifty ended 104.20 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 24,854.05.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>