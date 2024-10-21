Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex jumps 545.27 points in early trade; Nifty climbs 124.25 points

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty bounced back on Friday after three days of fall, led by heavy buying in bank stocks and firm global market trends.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 04:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2024, 04:08 IST
Business NewsMarketsStock exchangeSensexNifty

Follow us on :

Follow Us