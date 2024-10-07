Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Sensex, Nifty close lower amid massive selling in heavyweight stocks, mixed global cues

Falling for the sixth consecutive session, the BSE Sensex tumbled 638.45 points or 0.78 per cent to settle at 81,050. During the day, it plummeted 962.39 points or 1.17 per cent to 80,726.06.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 11:00 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 11:00 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSENSE NiftyBSE Sensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us