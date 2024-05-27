Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time peaks in early trade

Sensex, Nifty on Monday hit new all-time peaks in early trade.

This comes as equity markets are expected to witness a gradual up-move this week with some volatility as both election and earnings season are nearing their end, analysts said, adding that global trends and trading activity of foreign investors would hold significance in dictating investors' sentiment.

On Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex dipped 7.65 points or 0.01 per cent to settle at 75,410.39. During the day, it rallied 218.46 points or 0.28 per cent to hit its all-time intra-day high of 75,636.50.

