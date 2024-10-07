Home
Sensex, Nifty pare early gains, trade lower in the afternoon trade

The BSE Sensex dropped 215.18 per cent to 81,473.27 in the afternoon trade after soaring 449.32 points earlier in the day. The NSE Nifty also slumped 191.65 points to 24,822.95.
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 09:04 IST

