Sensex, Nifty pare early gains, trade lower in the afternoon trade

<p>Mumbai: Equity benchmark indices pared all early gains and were trading lower in mid-session trade on Monday, with the Sensex plunging 215.18 points while Nifty declined to crack below the 25,000-mark amid profit-taking and decline in the shares of blue-chip HDFC Bank.</p><p>The BSE Sensex dropped 215.18 per cent to 81,473.27 in the afternoon trade after soaring 449.32 points earlier in the day. From its intra-day high of 82,137.77, the benchmark tanked 548.83 points to 81,139.62.</p><p>The NSE Nifty also slumped 191.65 points to 24,822.95. The benchmark hit an intra-day high of 25,143 in the early trade and a low of 24,798.65.</p>.Sensex, Nifty rebound in early trade.<p>From the Sensex basket, NTPC, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zones, PowerGrid, Titan, JSW Steel, Axis Bank and State Bank of India were among the major laggards.</p><p>However, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Bajaj Finance were trading in the green territory.</p><p>In Asian markets, Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were settled on a higher note on Monday.</p><p>Wall Street ended with gains on Friday.</p><p>Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.14 per cent to USD 77.94 a barrel.</p><p>Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 9,896.95 crore on Friday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 8,905.08 crore, according to exchange data.</p><p>On Friday, the BSE Sensex tumbled 808.65 points to settle at a three-week low of 81,688.45, while NSE Nifty slumped 235.50 points to 25,014.60.</p><p>Last week, the BSE Sensex tanked 3,883.4 points, or 4.53 per cent, and the Nifty slumped 1,164.35 points or 4.44 per cent.</p>