Sensex, Nifty slip in early trade amid FII outflows, weak cues

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,721.26 crore on Wednesday, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) bought stocks worth Rs 2,381.34 crore, according to exchange data.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 07:28 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 07:28 IST
