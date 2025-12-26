<p>Bengaluru: Modifying the new pickup rules at Terminal 1, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has announced that the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/new-pickup-rules-at-bengalurus-kempegowda-airport-ease-chaos-but-long-walks-irk-passengers-3838249"> free parking duration</a> at the pickup areas would be extended to 15 minutes, starting December 26. </p><p>As per the new pickup rules, which were enforced on December 13 at Terminal 1, commercial vehicles must wait at designated parking zones, P3 and P4, where they will get 10 minutes of complimentary parking. </p>.Resistance grows to new pickup rules at Bengaluru airport's Terminal 1.<p>The free wait time has now been extended to 15 minutes. After this, cab drivers will have to pay Rs 100 for a half-hour slot, and Rs 50 for every additional hour. </p><p>The parking areas can be accessed using shuttle buses, which operate at intervals of 7 minutes, in addition to buggies and cars available at T1.</p>