<p>Davangere: Lashing out at the Centre, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday alleged that the increase in railway ticket prices has placed an added burden on the common people. He said BJP leaders and MPs should raise the issue in Parliament.</p><p>Addressing media persons at the helipad here on Friday, he also made it clear that he would attend the Congress working committee meeting slated to be held in New Delhi on December 27. </p><p>"The party's central leaders have asked me to attend the meeting. I will be leaving for Delhi this evening," he said.</p><p>When questioned on tussle for chief minister post in the party, he lost his temper and asked media persons "don't you have any other news."</p><p>He was in the city to attend a programne organised by family members in memory of Veteran Congress leader Shamanur Shivashankarapa. </p>