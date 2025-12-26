Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Centre burdening common people with rail fare hike: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

When questioned on tussle for chief minister post in the party, he lost his temper and asked media persons "don't you have any other news."
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 09:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 December 2025, 09:04 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiah

Follow us on :

Follow Us