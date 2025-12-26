Menu
Delhi High Court asks Centre to file reply on plea to reduce GST on air purifiers in national capital

A vacation bench of Justices Vikas Mahajan and Vinod Kumar granted 10 days' time to the central government to file its reply to the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on January 9.
Last Updated : 26 December 2025, 09:04 IST
Published 26 December 2025, 09:04 IST
India NewsDelhiAir PollutionGSTDelhi High Court

