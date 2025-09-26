Menu
Sensex, Nifty tank nearly 1% on selling in pharma, IT shares after new Trump tariffs on drugs

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 733.22 points or 0.90 per cent to settle at a three-week low of 80,426.46. During the day, it dropped 827.27 points or 1 per cent to 80,332.41.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 10:59 IST
Published 26 September 2025, 10:59 IST
