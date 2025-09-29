Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets end marginally lower in volatile trade ahead of RBI rate decision; fall for seventh day

Among Sensex firms, Maruti, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, Adani Ports and Hindustan Unilever were the laggards.
Last Updated : 29 September 2025, 10:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2025, 10:45 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyNSE NiftyBSE Sensex

Follow us on :

Follow Us