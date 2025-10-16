Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stock markets surge in early trade tracking rally in global peers

Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the markets' optimism during the initial trade.
Last Updated : 16 October 2025, 05:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2025, 05:46 IST
Business NewsStock marketSensexNiftyBSENSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us