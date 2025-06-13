Menu
Stock markets tumble in early trade on weak Asian peers; sharp surge in Brent crude oil prices

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 1,337.39 points or 1.63 per cent to 80,354.59 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty dropped 415.2 points or 1.66 per cent to 24,473.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 June 2025, 04:24 IST

Published 13 June 2025, 04:24 IST
Business NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSE

