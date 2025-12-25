<p>Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has opened a case after murder-accused Kannada film star Darshan Thoogudeepa’s wife Vijayalakshmi alleged that she was subjected to “obscene” comments and messages on social media following a public event. </p>.<p>In her police complaint, Vijayalakshmi stated that she had attended an event to celebrate the success of Kannada film The Devil in Davangere. </p>.<p>She, along with film crew, addressed the gathering. She spoke about her husband and his acting career, and mentioned that people should not be disturbed by what others say. </p>.<p>But following the programme, she alleged, some individuals posted “obscene and abusive” comments and sent messages targeting her and her family on social media. She said the comments were “derogatory in nature, causing damage to her reputation and mental distress”. </p>.<p>On Wednesday, Vijayalakshmi met senior officials at the city police commissioner’s office and sought proceedings against those who are operating fake social media accounts that posted the offensive content. </p>.<p>She shared screenshots and links from 18 social media accounts, including those operating under the handles “Yogi Kichcha”, “Mr Anath”, <br />“Mahi Kichcha” and “Virat Kichcha”. Based on her complaint, the CCB’s cybercrime police have registered a case.</p>