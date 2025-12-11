Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Stocks markets open firm but later turned choppy amid mixed global cues

The 30-share BSE Sensex opened higher and climbed 149.3 points, or 0.17 per cent to 84,540.57. The 50-share NSE Nifty also advanced 45.05 points to 25,803.05.
Last Updated : 11 December 2025, 06:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 December 2025, 06:11 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsMarketsSensexNiftyBSENSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us