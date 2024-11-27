Warehousing demand takes 2024 Q3 leasing to 14.65 msf

<p>Bengaluru: Warehouse transactions across the top eight Indian markets reached 14.65 million square feet (msf) in this year’s July to September quarter (Q3 2024) reflecting a 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth, according to a report by global property consultancy Knight Frank India out on Tuesday.</p><p>The manufacturing sector outperformed the third-party logistics (3PL) sector in leasing volume, which marks a shift as the latter has traditionally dominated the Indian warehousing market. </p>.HUL to demerge ice cream business into independent listed entity.<p>Manufacturing accounted for 37 per cent of total transactions in Q3. The third party players ranked second, contributing 31 per cent.</p><p>Year-to-date (YTD) transaction volumes reached a total of 37.54 msf in the first nine months of 2024, marking a 4 per cent YoY increase.</p><p>Pune, the leading market, accounted for 23 per cent of the total warehousing volume, driven primarily by the 3PL sector. NCR was second representing 13 per cent.</p><p>Bengaluru saw an 11 per cent YoY dip for Q3, while Hyderabad and Mumbai also saw reductions. The other five cities saw growth.</p>