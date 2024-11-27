Home
Warehousing demand takes 2024 Q3 leasing to 14.65 msf

The manufacturing sector outperformed the third-party logistics (3PL) sector in leasing volume, which marks a shift as the latter has traditionally dominated the Indian warehousing market.
Anushree Pratap
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 19:59 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 19:59 IST
Business NewsMarketsWarehousing

