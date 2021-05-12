Maruti Suzuki extends free service, warranty period

Maruti Suzuki extends free service, warranty period amid Covid-19 second wave

The extension would be applicable to the free service and warranty period expiring between March 15, 2021, to May 31, 2021

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 12 2021, 16:09 ist
  • updated: May 12 2021, 16:09 ist
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has extended the free service and warranty period up to June 30, 2021. Credit: Reuters File Photo

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has extended the free service and warranty period up to June 30, 2021, in the wake of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The extension would be applicable to the free service and warranty period expiring between March 15, 2021, to May 31, 2021, the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the step, Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Director (Service) Partho Banerjee said, "Since customers in several states are facing restricted movement, this extension will give them relief. They can avail these services at their convenience, as lockdown eases."

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

On Tuesday, Tata Motors had also announced an extended warranty and free service period till June 30, for those passenger vehicle customers whose tenures are due on April 1 and May 31, in view of the ongoing restrictions across the country due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company had said the Covid-19 upsurge has led to restrictions on movements and customers across the country are unable to bring or send their vehicles to authorised service centres for scheduled maintenance or repairs.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Maruti Suzuki
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Maruti Suzuki India

What's Brewing

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 Gaza war

Many at risk as cities fail to adapt to climate change

Many at risk as cities fail to adapt to climate change

Two Chinese teams wanted to lose. They scored own goals

Two Chinese teams wanted to lose. They scored own goals

China's ageing population in numbers

China's ageing population in numbers

Covid-19 pet boom has veterinarians backlogged

Covid-19 pet boom has veterinarians backlogged

Basquiat painting sells in New York for $93.1 million

Basquiat painting sells in New York for $93.1 million

Cyclone Tauktae to hit Maharashtra: How it was named

Cyclone Tauktae to hit Maharashtra: How it was named

 