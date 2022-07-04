Maruti Suzuki to phase out pure petrol-powered cars in 10 years: Report

Maruti to phase out pure petrol-powered cars in 10 yrs

The move comes as Maruti looks to update its product offerings in line with green targets

Automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will phase out vehicles that run completely on petrol in seven to ten years, The Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing a senior executive.

The move comes as Maruti, India's biggest car manufacturer, looks to update its product offerings in line with green targets set by the Indian government, the report said. 

"In the next decade, we will convert all vehicles. There will be no pure petrol vehicles. They will either be electrified, or driven by CNG or bio-fuels," CV Raman, Maruti's chief technology officer, told the newspaper.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.

Maruti, which discontinued production of diesel vehicles in April 2020, has also said it will not launch an all-electric vehicle before 2025.

