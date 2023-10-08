Mass carmakers shifting to six airbags driven by changing costumer mindset regarding road safety

Once found only in premium and luxury cars, six airbags are quickly becoming the new normal for four-wheelers in India. According to an Economic Times report, driven by market dynamics and changing customer mindset, mass carmakers in the country are working towards making six airbags the new standard.

Hyundai Motor India, last Tuesday, announced that all its models in the country will now come with six airbags as standard. Even though the Indian government has clarified that six airbags are not mandatory for passenger cars, the changing consumer mindset is pushing carmakers in the country to make it the norm.

The carmaker’s share of six-airbag models rose from 34 per cent in 2021 to 65 per cent in 2023 across its product portfolio, the report said.