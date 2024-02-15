Meta's Facebook, Instagram to charge Apple service fee for posts 'boosted' via iOS apps

Apple had announced the updated App Store guidelines in 2022. Meta said it will start implementing the changes this month in the United States and that other markets will be subject to this fee later in the year.

A Meta spokesperson declined to comment on whether there would be any material impact from the change.

"We are required to either comply with Apple’s guidelines, or remove boosted posts from our apps," Meta said in a statement.

"We do not want to remove the ability to boost posts, as this would hurt small businesses by making the feature less discoverable and potentially deprive them of a valuable way to promote their business."

As part of the change, advertisers boosting posts on iOS will be billed by Apple, not Meta, and will be required to pay in advance rather than after the ads run.

Boosted posts is a product offered by Meta to businesses looking to promote their content on apps like Facebook or Instagram, without requiring a campaign through Ads Manager, Meta's advertising tool that lets brands buy and create ads.