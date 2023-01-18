Microsoft to cut thousands of jobs: Report

Microsoft Corp is contemplating cutting about 5 per cent of its workforce, or about 11,000 roles, UK broadcaster Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
The reported layoffs would be the latest in the US technology sector, where companies like Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc have announced retrenchment exercise in response to slowing demand and deteriorating economy.
Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The company is set to report quarterly results on Jan. 24.
