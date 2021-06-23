Morgan Stanley to bar unvaccinated employees from entering NY office

Morgan Stanley's staff and clients will not be allowed to enter the bank's New York offices if they are not fully vaccinated, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Employees, clients, and visitors will be required to attest to being fully vaccinated in order to access the bank's offices in New York and Westchester, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters late Tuesday.
Those who are not fully vaccinated will need to work remotely, the source added.
The new policy will come into effect on July 12, the source said, adding that the policy will allow removal of Covid-related restrictions on face coverings and maintaining physical distancing inside office premises.
Morgan Stanley had already implemented "vaccine-only" workspaces in some divisions including institutional securities and wealth management, according to Financial Times, which first reported the news.
