Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Nasscom flags risks in new H-1B visa selection policy

H-1B petitions at Level I and II wage bands frequently represent entry-level roles for graduates of US universities in science, engineering, and computing disciplines.
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 22:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 December 2025, 22:04 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsH-1B visaNASSCOM

Follow us on :

Follow Us