NCLAT upholds Rs 1,337 cr fine imposed on Google by CCI

NCLAT upholds Rs 1,337.76 crore fine imposed on Google by CCI

A two-member bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) directed Google to implement the direction and deposit the amount in 30 days

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 29 2023, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 14:39 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

The NCLAT on Wednesday upheld the order of the fair trade regulator CCI imposing a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Internet giant Google.

A two-member bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) directed Google to implement the direction and deposit the amount in 30 days.

The NCLAT bench comprising Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member Alok Shrivastava had also done some modifications to the CCI order.

It also rejected Google's plea that there was a violation of natural justice by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in the probe.

On October 20 last year, the CCI slapped a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for anti-competitive practices in relation to Android mobile devices. The regulator also ordered the Internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

This ruling was challenged before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which is an appellate authority over the orders passed by the CCI.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
India News
NCLAT
Google
CCI

Related videos

What's Brewing

10,960 digital libraries to be set up in Andhra

10,960 digital libraries to be set up in Andhra

T-Rex skeleton on show in Zurich before auction

T-Rex skeleton on show in Zurich before auction

How Vietnam is trying to stop rice warming the planet

How Vietnam is trying to stop rice warming the planet

Vietnam's robusta: The go-to coffee for a warmer world?

Vietnam's robusta: The go-to coffee for a warmer world?

Climate action ever more urgent

Climate action ever more urgent

Seven home chefs dishing out elaborate iftar meals

Seven home chefs dishing out elaborate iftar meals

Couple’s plea to legalise same-sex marriage goes viral

Couple’s plea to legalise same-sex marriage goes viral

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irk netizens

Bengaluru society's rules for bachelors irk netizens

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

Rahul's govt bungalow: What benefits are given to MPs?

 