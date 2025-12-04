<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has begun integrating drone imagery into e-khata documents, adding a new layer of security and accuracy to digital property records. </p>.<p>The final e-khata will now comprise nine documents.</p>.<p>Munish Moudgil, Special Commissioner (Revenue), said the GBA has integrated Urban Property Ownership Records (UPOR) — property maps with drone images—into about one lakh e-khata documents so far.</p>.'GBA, new civic bodies risk bankruptcy,' says former corporator N R Ramesh .<p>"This is painstaking work. We use precise GPS data to match each e-khata with the correct UPOR map and image. About nine lakh final e-khatas have been issued, and drone integration is ongoing daily," he said.</p>.<p>The final e-khata also includes property details, owner's photo, digital map, Bescom metre number and more.</p>.<p>Faceless round robin system halted </p>.<p>Amid strong employee objections, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has suspended the recently introduced faceless round robin system, which aimed to speed up clearance of pending e-khata applications.</p>.<p>The system, hailed as a major reform, auto-assigned pending files to officers without backlogs, removing exclusive jurisdictional control. As officers lost control over files in their jurisdiction, employees threatened indefinite protest, warning of lost accountability.</p>.<p>As a result, the GBA has paused the system.</p>