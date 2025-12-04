Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Greater Bengaluru Authority to integrate e-khata with drone overview of property

The final e-khata will now comprise nine documents.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 20:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 20:40 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us