New investments worth Rs 2,755 cr pledged with Indian Biogas Association

IBA President A R Shukla said, "This year's REI expo was a huge success considering the announcement of the Global Biofuel Alliance by the G20 Nations. This has brought in a positive sentiment within the industry." The sector has been demanding a nodal ministry or organization on the lines of the National Skills Development Organisation, from the government, considering there is huge potential to be self-sufficient in energy in the years to come, Shukla noted.