New Year: New income tax regime, returns and obligations

The good news is that the department has not changed the criteria for the applicability of ITR Forms to the various categories of taxpayers and the method of furnishing the returns. It is appropriate to note that for income-tax purposes, all assessees, such as Individuals, Hindu Undivided Families, Association of Persons, Body of Individuals and corporate entities are required to follow the April to March uniform financial year irrespective of closing their books of accounts as per calendar or any other twelve-months period. Let us have a look at newly introduced ITRs, disclosure requirements and other developments.