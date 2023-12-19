Nifty to rise 10 pc in 2024; large caps will see faster growth: HDFC Securities

Mumbai: Indian equity markets will rise by up to 10 per cent in 2024, a domestic brokerage said on Tuesday.

About Nifty target for end-2024, HDFC Securities' head of retail research Deepak Jasani said he expects a rise of 8-10 per cent from the current levels.

The 50-share benchmark closed at 21,453 points, which is over 17 per cent higher than the close in the year-ago period.

To a question about the elections, the company's managing director and chief executive Dhiraj Relli said the outcome of the general election will have a "limited impact" on the market as investors have already started pricing in the incumbent BJP retaining power after the impressive win in the state polls, and political stability because of that.

He said the months leading up to the election results will see some changes in the months leading up to the polls.

Relli urged everybody to look at the market story beyond the election results as well and pointed to the softening of inflation and rate cuts by RBI in the second half of the year.