Nikkei dented, but scores best month since 2015

Nikkei dented by US-China tensions, but scores best month since 2015

Reuters
Reuters, Sydney,
  • May 29 2020, 13:16 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 13:28 ist
AP/PTI file photo

Japanese stocks retreated from three-month highs on Friday as escalating US-China tensions over Hong Kong prompted investors to lock in profits, but easing coronavirus restrictions helped Nikkei mark its best month in more than four-and-a-half years.

The benchmark Nikkei average fell 0.18% to 21,877.89, but the index gained 8.3% for May, its biggest monthly gain since October 2015, thanks to optimism around economies worldwide reopening from lockdowns.

The broader Topix dropped 0.9% to 1,563.67, also off its three-month high touched on Thursday, with all but five of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange finishing lower.

Turnover shot up to 4.64 trillion yen, the third highest this year, though the amount was boosted by rebalancing flows related to re-shuffling in MSCI indexes.

China's passage of a national security law for Hong Kong dampened risk sentiment, with US President Donald Trump scheduled to hold a news conference on China on Friday as his administration moves to pressure Beijing over its treatment of Hong Kong.

Highly cyclical steelmakers, shippers and automakers were among the three worst-performing sectors on the main bourse, reversing their sharp gains from earlier this week.

Nissan Motor Co Ltd slumped 10.8% after it posted an annual operating loss of 40.5 billion yen ($377 million) for the business year ended in March, its worst performance since 2008/09.

Nikon Corp slumped 9.1% after reporting a massive 91.8% fall in its operating profit for the financial year ended March 31.

Bucking the overall trend, the index of Mothers start-up shares advanced 3.6% to a high last seen in December 2018.

($1 = 107.42 yen)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Japan
Stock Markets
Nikkei
Hong Kong
China
United States

What's Brewing

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

 