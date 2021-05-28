Dr Reddy's 'sole distributor of Sputnik V' in India

No tie-up with anyone for Sputnik V supply: Dr Reddy's clarifies it is 'sole distributor' in India

A joint statement by the RDIF and Dr Reddy's reiterated that the latter is the brand custodian of Sputnik V in India

  • May 28 2021, 18:31 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 18:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy's on Friday said that it has initiated legal action against "unscrupulous elements" committing fraud in the name of the Sputnik V vaccine in India. It clarified that there is no tie-up with anyone to supply Sputnik V in India.

A joint statement by the RDIF and Dr Reddy's reiterated that the latter is the brand custodian of Sputnik V in India and it has the sole distribution rights of the first 25 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccines in the country. 

