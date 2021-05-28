No tie-up with anyone for Sputnik V supply: Dr Reddy's clarifies it is 'sole distributor' in India

Pharmaceutical company Dr Reddy's on Friday said that it has initiated legal action against "unscrupulous elements" committing fraud in the name of the Sputnik V vaccine in India. It clarified that there is no tie-up with anyone to supply Sputnik V in India.

A joint statement by the RDIF and Dr Reddy's reiterated that the latter is the brand custodian of Sputnik V in India and it has the sole distribution rights of the first 25 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccines in the country.

More to follow...