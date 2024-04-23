NSE set to launch derivative contracts on Nifty Next 50 from Wednesday

New Delhi: National Stock Exchange (NSE) is set to introduce derivative contracts on Nifty Next 50 index from Wednesday.

This came following an approval received from markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The Nifty Next 50 index represents 50 companies from Nifty 100 after excluding the Nifty 50 companies.

Under the derivative contract, the exchange would offer three serial monthly index futures and index options contract cycles. The cash-settled derivatives contracts would expire on the last Friday of the expiry month.

The introduction of derivatives on the Nifty Next 50 index would complement the existing index derivatives product suite. The Nifty Next 50 index would represent the space between the Nifty 50 index comprising the top large & liquid stocks and the Nifty Midcap Select index comprising the top large & liquid mid-capitalised stocks, Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer at NSE, stated last week.