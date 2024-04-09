Oil prices turn higher as Middle East ceasefire hopes wane

Beijing: Oil prices rose on Tuesday after hopes diminished that negotiations between Israel and Hamas would lead to a ceasefire in Gaza and ease tension in the Middle East.

Brent crude futures rose 28 cents to $90.66 a barrel by 0330 GMT US. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was 21 cents higher at $86.64.

A fresh round of Israel-Hamas ceasefire discussions in Cairo had ended a multi-session rally on Monday, leading Brent to its first decline in five sessions and WTI to its first in seven on the prospect that geopolitical risks could ease.