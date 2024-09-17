Panacea Biotec, Sanofi settle patent infringement suit

New Delhi: Panacea Biotec on Tuesday said it has reached a settlement agreement with Sanofi Healthcare India over patent infringement litigation for a fully liquid hexavalent vaccine, EasySix.

Under the terms of settlement agreement, Sanofi has agreed that at present, it would not directly or indirectly commercially launch its fully liquid hexavalent vaccine 'Shan6' in India, Panacea Biotec said in a regulatory filing.

Further, Sanofi will also withdraw oppositions against the amendment application filed against Panacea Biotec's patent 'IN272351' on hexavalent vaccine before the Indian Patent Office, it added.