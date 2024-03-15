Paytm shares climb 5%; hit upper circuit limit

New Delhi: Shares of One97 Communications Ltd, owner of Paytm brand, jumped 5 per cent to hit their upper circuit limit on Friday after the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) allowed the digital payments company to continue UPI transactions through four banks— SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and YES Bank.

The stock climbed 5 per cent to Rs 370.90— its upper circuit limit on the BSE.

On the NSE, shares of the fintech firm jumped 5 per cent to reach the highest trading permissible limit for the day at Rs 370.70.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 23,567.50 crore.