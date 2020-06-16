'Period for renewal of health, trade licences extended'

Period for renewal of health, trade licences extended up to March 2021: EDMC

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 16 2020, 06:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 06:04 ist

 The grace period for renewal of various licences, including for health trade and factory operations in east Delhi, has been extended up to March 2021 in view of the COVID-19 crisis, civic authorities said on Monday.

An official order was issued to this effect on Monday by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The East Delhi mayor has granted anticipatory approval to extend the grace period for renewal of licences for general trade, heath trade, factory operation, and veterinary licence, up to March 2021 without penalty and interest due to the COVID-19 crisis, the order said.

A large number of factories, markets, eateries and restaurants are located in various parts of Delhi. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Trade
Finance
COVID-19

What's Brewing

'Ex-adviser Bolton breaks law if he publishes book'

'Ex-adviser Bolton breaks law if he publishes book'

COVID-19 more efficient at infection after mutation

COVID-19 more efficient at infection after mutation

Oscars 2021 ceremony postponed due to COVID-19

Oscars 2021 ceremony postponed due to COVID-19

Teachers as healers

Teachers as healers

 