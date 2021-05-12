Petrol prices at all-time high as fuel rates hiked for third straight day

Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday were hiked for the seventh time this month.

In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, the price of petrol increased by 25 paise to Rs 100.08 per litre.

In Delhi, the petrol price has been hiked by 25 paise per litre from the previous day and is currently Rs 92.05 per litre. The price of diesel in the national capital is Rs 82.61 per litre.

Petrol prices in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, where it seems to be the costliest, rose Rs 102.96 per litre, an increment of 26 paise from Tuesday.

In Mumbai, petrol price was increased 24 paise to Rs 98.36 per litre on Wednesday. In the financial capital, the price of diesel is at 89.75 per litre, a 27 paise increase from Rs 89.48 on Tuesday.

In Kolkata, the petrol price stands at Rs 92.16 per litre and diesel price at Rs 85.45 per litre.

In Bengaluru, the petrol price is at 95.11 per litre and the diesel price is at 87.57 per litre. While in Chennai, the petrol price is at Rs 93.84 per litre and the diesel price is at Rs 87.49 per litre.

Crude

On the international front, oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending overnight gains after industry data showed a drop in US crude inventories, which reinforced OPEC's robust demand outlook, and as the shutdown of the biggest US fuel pipeline headed into the sixth day.

Brent crude futures climbed 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $68.70 a barrel, adding to a 23 cent gain on Tuesday.

"Crude oil gained as investors continue to bet on a bright outlook for demand. A weak US dollar also lent support," Reuters quoted analysts at ANZ Research as saying.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stuck to a forecast for a strong recovery in world oil demand in 2021 with growth in China and the United States outweighing the impact of the coronavirus crisis in India.

OPEC said it expects demand to rise by 5.95 million bpd this year, unchanged from its forecast last month, Reuters reported. However, it cut its demand outlook for the second quarter by 300,000 bpd due to soaring Covid-19 infections in India

(With agency inputs)